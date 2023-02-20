Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose has deactivated her Twitter account after her performance during the 2023 BAFTAs on Sunday (Feb. 19th) went viral on the platform. Here's what we know.

Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose has deactivated her Twitter account after her performance during the 2023 BAFTAs on Sunday (Feb. 19th) went viral on the platform. There were mixed reactions, and some of her lines have become a meme.

The Broadway star, who won an Oscar for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, performed just after the end of host Richard E. Grant’s opening monologue.

She sang ‘Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves’ and ‘We Are Family,’ in the middle DeBose also performed an original rap in which she celebrated the awards’ female nominees. However, users in social media called the performance ‘painful,’ and she received a lot of black ash.

Twitter reaction to Ariana DeBose’s rap at the 2023 BAFTAs

While DeBose was rapping and naming each nominee, the camera panned to that specific actor. Stuart Heritage from The Guardian wrote an entire article highlighting the actresses reactions, and most seemed awkward, while also describing the performance as “gormless, so busy, so deeply and unsettlingly confusing.”

The HuffPost tried to contact DeBose but didn’t receive an answer, and while it’s unclear if the negative reaction was her reason to eliminate her account. However, BAFTA producer Nick Bullen told Variety Monday that criticism of it was “incredibly unfair.”

Bullen told the outlet that DeBose “put the whole piece together” in a short amount of time with her team and worked closely with a musical director and choreographer. He added that rap was meant to celebrate “a great year for women in film” performed by “a woman of color who is at the absolute top of her game.”

Ariana DeBose’s performance and responses on Twitter

These are some of the responses to the performance: