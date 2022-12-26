A new year is approaching, and many people would like to find a way of knowing what will happen. Here, check out what are Baba Vanga's predictions for 2023.

A new year is approaching, and many people would like to find a way of knowing what will happen. While there are many “sources”, such as Nostradamus, which supposedly predict the future, one of the most famous prophets is Baba Vanga and her predictions for 2023 are, frankly, scary.

Baba Vanga was a Bulgarian mystic and she is well known for her apparent ability to predict the future. Many people believe that she anticipated 9/11, the Indonesian tsunami in 2004 and other historical events.

However, as she was blind, she couldn’t write her prophecies, so most of them were shared mouth to mouth. This, of course, generates a heated debate about what she actually said and what it’s invented. But, either way, here are her alleged prophecies for the upcoming year.

List of Baba Vanga’s prophecies for 2023

In order to be fair, let’s remember that her prophecies are cryptic and impossible to verify. So, the best it’s not to take them seriously, but more of a game. Check out what the 2023 could have in store, according to Sky History Channel:

A change in Earth’s orbit

Supposedly, Baba Vanga predicted that the path that Earth follows around the sun could suffer alterations. Of course, this could bring several consequences from environmental changes, including an alteration of temperature or radiation.

A solar storm

Another prediction from Baba Vanga for 2023 refers to a solar storm. This could be various

phenomena on the sun’s surface, including solar flares and coronal mass ejections. Actually, something like that occurred in 2022, when NASA captured an image of the “smiling sun,” and were coronal holes, which have the potential to damage communications on Earth.

A bioweapon

Supposedly, Baba Vanga also predicted some kind of bioweapon to be developed in 2023. However, there’s no further explanation and it’s unclear what could be. It’s safe to remember that this is only speculation. On the other hand, there are already laws that forbid this kind of development, such as the Biological Weapons Convention.