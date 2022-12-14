Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The film not only stars Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire. Here, check out when it is coming to streaming and in which platform.

'Babylon' with Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt: Where and how to watch the movie

Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The film not only stars Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire among other stars, it has been already nominated for the upcoming Golden Globes.

The movie is a period comedy written by Chazelle, who already won Academy Awards for his previous films ‘Whiplash’ and ‘La La Land.’ Robbie recently described the film as a big, provocative party. Not much is known about the plot, but the film will follow the rise and fall of many actors in the 1920s.

Apart from Pitt, Robbie and Maguire, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Olivia Wilde, Samara Weaving, Jeff Garlin and more appear. Check out where you can watch this film, and when it will come to streaming.

When is Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ coming to streaming?

The film will hit theaters on December 23. It will probably have a theatrical run of at least 45 days before coming to streaming platforms. However, as many "auteur" films have struggled this year at the box office, many have come early to streaming and VOD.

‘Babylon’ is distributed by Paramount Pictures, so it’s safe to assume that it will land on Paramount+ at some point. However, some streaming choices lately have been unexpected. For example, ‘Bones and All’ will be streamed on ‘On Demand’ this December.

Another picture that will be available sooner than expected is ‘The Banshees of Inishiren,’ from Academy Award winner Martin MacDonagh, is also available to stream on HBO Max, despite still being in theaters.

*This article will be updated.