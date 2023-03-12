Season 27 of The Bachelor, with Zach Shallcross, is coming to an end. So, fans are already thinking about who is going to be the next Bachelorette. Check out what we know.

Season 27 of The Bachelor is coming to an end and it’s almost time to know who will be Zach Shallcross’ fiancée. However, he first will have to meet the families during the Hometown Dates and then travel with them to have a romantic night during the Fantasy Suites Dates.

Fans will also watch the “Women Tell All,” which features the eliminated contestants, who will have the opportunity to tell Zach how they felt about what happened during the season. But, while there’s still things to watch on The Bachelor, fans are already thinking about The Bachelorette.

Last season of The Bachelorette made history with two leads, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, from Clayton Echard’s season. So, who will become the next Bachelorette? Check out all we know about it, and of course, spoilers from Zach’s season ahead!

Who will be the next Bachelorette?

According to Reality Steve, the next Bachelorette is Charity Lawson. “Nothing is ever final until ABC officially announces it, but from everything I’m hearing, it’s going to be Charity. I would expect this announcement to be made sometime in the next few weeks,” he wrote on Twitter.

The 26-year-old has been one of the frontrunners since the beggining. She is a child and family therapist in Columbus, Georgia. She graduated from Auburn University. According to her ABC bio, she “is extremely passionate about helping people live their best lives.”

It’s tradition that one contestant from the previous Bachelor season, just as Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia from last season. Charity, spoilers ahead, will be eliminated during the Hometown Dates.