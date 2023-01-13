Amy Winehouse will have a movie in her honor. Back to Black will take a look at her life and musical journey, with all her accomplishments and more. Here, check out all about the biopic.

Lately it has become fashionable to portray the lives of great figures. Now it is the turn of the iconic Amy Winehouse. Sam Taylor-Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) will be the director of the new biopic of the star, titled Back to Black. Matt Greenhalgh (Control) is in charge of the script, which will portray the best and the worst of her story.

The legend passed away in 2011 from intoxication, after spending many years battling his addiction to drugs and alcohol. He was responsible for multiple hits that have endured in the music industry as some of the best in history. Some of them are Rehab, Love is a Losing Game and Back to Black.

Amy won several awards throughout her career and went on to be nominated eight times for Grammy Awards, of which she took home six. "I'm a musician. I'm not someone who's trying to be diplomatic, you know, trying to get my 15 minutes. I'm just a musician who is honest", she said.

Who is the cast of Back to Black?

Marisa Abela will play the protagonist of this story, Amy Winehouse. The 26-year-old actress is known for her work in the series Industry, under the role of Yasmin Kara-Hanani. She made her television debut in 2020 with the production COBRA, where she played Ellie Sutherland.

What will Back to Black be about?

According to the official synopsis, the new production "will focus on Amy's extraordinary genius, creativity and honesty that permeated everything she did. A journey that took her from the madness and color of 90's Camden High Street to worldwide adoration, and back, Back to Black goes through the celebrity looking glass to see this journey behind the mirror, to see what Amy saw, to feel what she felt."

So in Back to Black we will see what happened in the life and music of Winehouse, who started out as a jazz singer to eventually become a Grammy-winning superstar musician.

When will Back to Black be released?

It is not yet known exactly when the biopic of the star will be released, so we have to wait for more details of the film. Some information that has already been revealed is that it is being made with the support of Amy's family.