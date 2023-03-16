Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be back for a fourth installment of their beloved franchise ‘Bad Boys,’ after the success of the third one. Here's all you need to know about the movie such as release date, cast and more.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be back for a fourth installment of their beloved franchise ‘Bad Boys,’ after the staggering success of the third one “Bad Boys For Life,” which generated $426.5 million at the global box office.

The first movie was released in 1995 and has been considered one of the best action-comedies at the time. It has also been one of the most successful, grossing $141.4 million globally.

‘Bad Boys 4’ is in pre-production stages at Sony Pictures. It will be helmed by Bad Boys for Life‘s directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah from a script by Chris Bremner. Here, check out everything you need to know about the movie.

Does ‘Bad Boys 4’ have a release date?

No, there’s still no confirmed release date for Bad Boys 4. However, per Deadline, the movie could start filming “within the next few months.” So, it could be expected a 2024 or 2025 release date.

Who is coming back for ‘Bad Boys 4’?

Smith and Lawrence will reprise their roles as detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively. Meanwhile Vanessa Hudgens will also be returning to the movie as Kelly, the weapons expert at Advanced Miami Metro Operations (A.M.M.O.), per Deadline. No additional casting has been announced.

What would be the plot for ‘Bad Boys 4’?

The plot is also being kept under wraps. However, the third movie ends with the titular “Bad Boys” in charge of A.M.M.O., which would also explain why Hudgens’ character could return as part of their team.