The bad boys are back! The fourth installment of the franchise has been confirmed and it's the perfect time to catch up on all the agents' movies. Here, check out how to stream them.

Bad Boys is one of the most popular action franchises and will soon have a new addition to its titles. That's right, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced on their social networks the arrival of the fourth installment, which still does not have a specific title. The project is already in production and will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Chris Bremner, David Guggenheim and Joe Carnahan will create the screenplay. The first film took place in 1995 and has established itself as one of the biggest successes in the career of the leading actors. The comedy established itself as one of the most entertaining and has been a box office success, grossing $141.4 million.

After several studios turned their backs on Smith for his scandal with Chris Rock during last year's Oscars, life is smiling on him again and he is ready to return to the big screen more refreshed than ever. The film's plot has not yet been revealed, but it is expected to continue the Bad Boys for Life storyline.

How to watch Bad Boys movies in order and streaming

1. Bad Boys (1995) Available on Sling TV.

Marcus Burnett is a hen-pecked family man. Mike Lowry is a foot-loose and fancy free ladies’ man. Both are Miami policemen, and both have 72 hours to reclaim a consignment of drugs stolen from under their station’s nose. To complicate matters, in order to get the assistance of the sole witness to a murder, they have to pretend to be each other.

2. Bad Boys II (2003) Available on Sling TV.

Out-of-control, trash-talking buddy cops Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey of the Miami Narcotics Task Force reunite, and bullets fly, cars crash and laughs explode as they pursue a whacked-out drug lord from the streets of Miami to the barrios of Cuba. But the real fireworks result when Marcus discovers that playboy Mike is secretly romancing Marcus’ sister.

3. Bad Boys for Life (2020) Available on fuboTV.

Marcus and Mike are forced to confront new threats, career changes, and midlife crises as they join the newly created elite team AMMO of the Miami police department to take down the ruthless Armando Armas, the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel.