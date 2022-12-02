Balenciaga, one of the most powerful and iconic luxury brands in the industry, is being written off by every celebrity and part of society. Here, check out why the brand is in the eye of the storm.

Balenciaga is not only one of the most important luxury brands in the world, but it was also a favorite of the stars when it came to choosing what to wear on the red carpets or even on the most iconic catwalks. But after an unfortunate campaign, the company is being canceled and repudiated by much of society.

Cristobal Balenciaga was the creator and founder of the Spanish-born fashion house, which until not so long ago had the reputation of being a couturier of uncompromising standards and Christian Dior referred to him as "the master of us all". His avant-garde garments became trends and became his identity. But now he has moved to the bottom of the apparel chain.

Although it has been exposed for various reasons, it has been a few months since the brand started to take action regarding some scandals. Kanye West, now known as Ye, was responsible for some anti-Semitic comments and the company decided to cut all ties with the rapper, but now it has been embroiled in its own controversy.

Why is Balenciaga being cancelled?

It all started with a controversial campaign that the Spanish brand launched on November 16, when it was launched under the name Balenciaga Gift Shop and showed images of girls with the brand's bags that looked like stuffed animals dressed in bondage garments.

From that moment, after publishing the bizarre and dark promotional photographs, it was accused of oversexualizing minors and this generated a huge international scandal. Immediately afterward, viewers who came to see the posts discovered another image showing an hourglass bag and under it a table filled with copies of a 2008 Supreme Court ruling related to child pornography.

From that moment until now, different references have been found among the objects used in the backgrounds of the campaigns that are of a rather obscure and disturbing origin. Balenciaga had to remove the post on Instagram and publicly apologize after getting several threats to take legal action against those responsible.

"We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our teddy bear bags should not have appeared with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms", they posted on their social media.

How is the Balenciaga scandal going now?

Despite having publicly apologized, nothing served to stop users and different celebrities from continuing with the cancellation of the Spanish brand. Since Demna has become the artistic director of Balenciaga during 2015, the company has been involved in multiple different controversies and scandals.

Almost two weeks after the scandal began and after the apology, the brand reissued a statement admitting "a series of serious errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility". It also announced that external and internal investigations would be carried out, along with "new controls", while contacting "organizations specialized in the protection of children and whose objective is to put an end to child abuse and exploitation".

They ended the statement saying "We want to learn from our mistakes and identify ways to contribute", but this has not been enough for anyone. Many stars chose Balenciaga to represent them and wear their clothes, but some have said enough is enough after the controversial campaign.

What has designer Demna Gvasalia said?

Denma is responsible for Balenciaga's artistic decisions and after the scandal, millions of criticisms have begun to rain not only in his social networks, but in all his work in the fashion world. On Friday, December 2 at 1 PM, he published a new apology on his Instagram account, where he apologized for "the wrong artistic choice of concept".

It is not the first time he has published his point of view on the subject and he has had to apologize before. He had to disable comments on all his posts, as users were not at all happy with his comments.

On November 22, he posted a photo in which he said "We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaing may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaing. We have inmediately removed the campaing from all plataforms".

To be added in another publication just a few minutes later, "We apologize for displaying unsettiling documents in our campaing. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal actions against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our strongly 23 campaing photoshoot. We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being".

What did celebrities say about the Balenciaga scandal?

Several industry and social media figures gave their stance on the cancellation of the Spanish brand. Kim Kardashian was one of them and posted a story on Instagram where she assured, in front of her 334 million followers, that she is "reevaluating" her link with Balenciaga.

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children should be held in the highest regard and any attempt to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society, period", the statement, which she also posted on Twitter, read.

She then finished by saying "I appreciate that Balenciaga has withdrawn the campaigns and apologized. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the matter and will take the necessary steps to ensure this does not happen again". However, this did not go down well with users and she has received a lot of hate for the fact that she did not reject the brand from the start, but is still considering it.

Here, check out what figures have posted on their social networks about the Balenciaga scandal: