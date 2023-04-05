There are only four months left to see the new version of Barbie, which will star the iconic Margot Robbie and many other important actors. In the meantime, check out the songs and artists that make up the film's soundtrack.

The countdown to Greta Gerwig's version of Barbie has already begun and it's only a few months away to see Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling become the iconic Barbie and Ken dolls. It promises to be not only one of the funniest movies of the year, but also a trip back to the childhood of many children.

Not only is the cast full of important actors, but there will also be one of the most anticipated debuts in the film industry. Will Ferrell, America Ferrerra, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, John Cena, Ariana Greenblatt, Simu Liu and Ritu Arya will be some of the stars that will appear throughout the plot.

In addition, many figures from Sex Education will be present in this new version of the world's most popular doll. Connor Swindells and Ncuti Gatwa will play two key characters in the story, while Emma Mackey will be one of the many barbies we will see and will finally join the main actress, as many have been wishing for a long time.

Who is part of the Barbie soundtrack?

Dua Lipa is not only set to make her appearance on the big screen as Mermaid Barbie, who we already saw in a teaser with blue hair and tail, but she is also part of the soundtrack of the long-awaited movie.

The Daily Mail confirmed that the singer will be the one to record the main song of the film, besides the Barbie Girl song by Aqua will not be present at any time. So Lipa will provide a new melody as the official theme song for the new doll project.

Several rumors have assured that the star will not only be one of the protagonists and composer of the main song, but has already "recorded several new songs" for the soundtrack of Gerwig's work that will hit the big screen on July 21 this year.