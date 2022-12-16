Barbie is one of the most anticipated Margot Robbie movies of the year. Co-starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Greta Gerwig, the film will hit theaters in just a few months. Here, check out when it is coming to streaming and in which platform.

Barbie is the next film from acclaimed director Greta Gerwig that will bring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the new interpreters of the iconic doll and Ken. Few films compete with the hype that has installed the film for 2023, so it is expected to be one of the best of the year and even get to be awarded.

The story is going to focus on how after being expelled from Barbieland for not being a perfect looking doll, Barbie sets off to the human world to find true happiness. Ken will follow her because of his crush on her and the two will have to sneak away from Mattel's CEO who is chasing the duo to bring them back.

Christopher Nolan, one of the GOAT directors, will bring a new production that will be competing with Gerwig's project. Oppenheimer is produced by Universal Studios and will be released on the same day, so both companies plan to see which of the two will perform better at the box office during its first weekend of release.

Barbie on streaming: Where to watch the movie online?

The official release date is scheduled for July 21, 2023 in all U.S. theaters, so we still have to wait a few months. Although it is not yet confirmed on which streaming platform Margot Robbie's movie will debut, Warner Bros. and HBO Max have a mutual agreement, so it is estimated that this is the service of choice.

Barbie will arrive on the platform after spending a long time, at least 45 days, in theaters. So would only be available for home viewing as of September 2023. Here, check out the latest teaser: