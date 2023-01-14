Prepare to be uncomfortable, happy, amused and even worried with the new masterpiece from acclaimed Ari Aster and Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix. Here, check out all about Beau is Afraid.

Beau is Afraid is the new masterpiece from Ari Aster, screenwriter and director of blockbuster productions such as Hereditary with Toni Collette and Milly Shapiro, as well as Midsommar with Florence Pugh. Now it's time for him to bring a new story to the big screen with Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix.

It was filmed in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and has already received an R rating for its source material. This means that it will have scenes of violence, drug use, bad language, graphic nudity and even sexuality. Undoubtedly, the Joker actor and director are ready to come back with a strong blow to the minds of the viewers.

The tagline that has been given to the movie so far is "From his darkest fears comes the greatest adventure" and the official poster already gives us a hint of what to expect from the plot. During 2014 a fragment of the script of this production of mystery, drama and even comedy was leaked. At the time it was all the rage and fans can't wait any longer.

Who is the cast of Beau is Afraid?

Joaquin Phoenix will star as Beau, but he will not be alone, as there is a long list of great actors who will accompany him as the plot unfolds. Patti LuPone will play Beau's Mother, while Armen Nahapetian will be Teen Beau. In addition, Parker Posey will play Elaine, a young girl close to the main character.

Here, check out the complete list of actors and their characters:

Kylie Rogers as Toni

Amy Ryan as Grace

Nathan Lane as Roger

Joe Cobden as Brian Brian Galloway

Hayley Squires as Elaine

Julia Antonelli as Teen Elaine

Denis Ménochet as Jeeves

Anana Rydvald as Elaine's Mother

Bradley Fisher as Birthday Boy Stab Man

Théodore Pellerin

Stephen McKinley Henderson

Michael Gandolfini

Zoe Lister-Jones

Richard Kind

What will Beau is Afraid be about?

At the time, the original title of the production was Disappointment Blvd, but soon changed to Beau is Afraid. It will be about a paranoid man who embarks on an epic odyssey to return home to his mother. However, this will not be at all easy and we will see the portrait through several decades of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.

When will Beau is Afraid be released in theaters?

Beau is Afraid will hit theaters nationwide on April 21, 2023. It is not yet known exactly to which streaming platform the film will arrive after spending a considerable time in theaters, but it is produced by A24, so it is expected to be released on one of the most popular platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video.