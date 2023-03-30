The story of Travis "Mad Dog" Maddox and Abby Abernathy is getting closer and closer to the big screen. Here, check if Beautiful Disaster will be available on streaming and on which platform.

This year is undoubtedly the best year for women writers with great published novels, especially since movie studios are betting everything on the best-selling stories from publishers. We will soon see adaptations of A Court of Thorns and Roses, From Blood and Ash and People We Meet on Vacation, but first comes Beautiful Disaster by author Jamie McGuire.

The film will star Dylan Sprouse as Travis "Mad Dog" Maddox and Virginia Gardner as Abby Abernathy. According to IMDb, the story will portray the life of a college freshman, who tries to distance herself from her dark past while resisting her attraction to a bad boy, who spends his nights fighting in underground boxing matches and his days as the ultimate college seducer.

There is no Wattpad reader who follows young adult stories who is not familiar with the plot, since the characters have been stealing sighs for years until now. The book, which came out in May 2011, was one of the most popular books in history and currently already has a whole universe, since it has its continuation and several spin-offs. Like Beautiful Oblivion, which is part of The Maddox Brothers saga.

What streaming platform will Beautiful Disaster be available on?

The Voltage Pictures adaptation with Warner Bros. and Jamie McGuire will hit theaters on Wednesday, April 12, where it will remain for only two days. This means we won't see Beautiful Disaster in any catalogs until at least the end of the month. However, many are wondering where to see it after that time.

The production company that made the After franchise by Anna Todd is in charge of adapting the story of Travis and Abby, so it is believed that the film could be added to the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform. But so far nothing has been confirmed, so we will have to stay tuned until the responsible parties announce it.

In the meantime, here you can check out the latest trailer released: