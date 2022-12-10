Wedding bells are ringing! Becky G is engaged and will soon marry her longtime boyfriend. Here, check out everything you need to know about Sebastian Lletget.

Becky G will soon tie the knot with her boyfriend of six years. The American Latin singer has not stopped reaping success since the beginning of her career in 2014 and now it's time to move forward personally. On Friday she announced that she got engaged to Sebastian Lletget and both shared a series of images where they look very happy.

The moment has marked a before and after in their love story. Lleget proposed to the 25-year-old star on a pier with the sea in the background. Of course, congratulations were not long in coming and multiple family members and friends wished them all the best in this new stage.

Karol G, the artist's professional partner, was one of the many celebrities who commented on the publication and told her "Fiesta, fiesta, fiesta. OMG mommy. May every night be a wedding night and every moon be a honeymoon". Now we can only wait for the wedding to take place and the first pictures of Becky in white to be released.

Who is Sebastian Lletget?

Sebastian Lletget was born on September 3, 1992 in San Francisco, so he is currently 30 years old. He is an experienced soccer player who is part of Dallas FC of MLS, the American league. He played for several years in England.

After participating in several regional tournaments, he joined West Ham in 2009, where he spent almost 5 years, debuting during 2014 in the defeat of his team and spending the rest of the season injured.In addition, he was called up for several categories of the U.S. national team during those years.

On the other hand, he is not only a recognized athlete, but he is also very popular on social networks, having almost a million followers on Instagram (@theylovedaboy) and several thousands on YouTube.

How did Sebastian Lletget and Becky G meet?

The couple started dating in January 2016 but it was thanks to Naomi Scott and her husband, footballer Jordan Spence, that they got to know each other. Scott, Becky's partner in Power Rangers, set her up on a blind date with the American footballer and the rest was history.

"So, we met through Jordan and Naomi, who played Cupid for us. I like the way we met because it's different from today, meeting online or through a social app", Lletget said. While the singer told People "We've been together for over six years now and it's something new in a lot of ways because we're really embracing the changes that are happening in our lives, within ourselves and supporting each other in that".

They spent a few months apart, as in the pandemic, but that has not affected the couple at all. Since they are still closer than ever and celebrated their anniversary with much affection. A few weeks ago, after the couple attended an event together, Becky spoke about the difference between falling in love and staying in love.

"We're accepting the changes that are happening in our lives, within ourselves and supporting each other in that. I don't force things", she told People. But this isn't the first time she's been asked about her relationship in recent years, as during 2019 she spoke to HOLA USA and confessed whether or not she had wedding plans.

"Because of our careers sometimes things happen so fast in our lives, and I think for me this is something so special that I want to enjoy every single stage. So there's no rush", the Mayores singer revealed.