Becky G is one of the music industry's leading lights and has built one of the most profitable careers among her peers. Here, check out how much money she has made to date.

Becky G has been in the urban scene for many years and has created one of the most important careers among her peers. She has been in the industry since she was a teenager and already has collaborations with other major artists such as will.i.am, Cher Lloyd and Cody Simpson.

She gained massive popularity after releasing the song Shower in 2014. It was a commercial success and soon after it made it into the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, something that is very important for singers seeking recognition for their work. During 2016 she made a big change in style and started composing more Latin music.

She broke the scene when she collaborated with Bad Bunny on his song Mayores, which was purely reggeton based. Thanks to the hit, he did multiple songs with high profile singers. Among them he released Mad Love with Sean Paul and David Guetta, Sin Pijama with Natti Natasha and participated in Lindsey Stirling's Warmer in the Winter album.

What is Becky G's net worth?

The singer is one of the best known artists in the industry and has been working since she was very young, so she has generated great earnings over the years. She currently has a fortune of $17 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Besides being a popular artist, she has also collaborated with several brands, so sponsorships are a big part of her salary. According to various media, Becky has an annual income of $4.65 million.