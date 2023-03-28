Becky G made her first public appearence after the rumors of Sebastian Lletget's alleged infidelity at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night. And the singer has seemingly responded to the scandal in a subtle but meaningful way.

After Sebastian Lletget addressed the rumors of an alleged infidelity to fiancée Becky G, the singer appeared at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night and she has seemingly responded to the scandal in a subtle but meaningful way.

The 26-year-old singer accepted the award for Best Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year for “Mamiii” during the ceremony. It was her first public appearance after Lletglet released a statement commenting on the cheating accusations, but without offering details.

However, he did apologize to Becky G, calling her “the light” of his life, stating “I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve.” Until now, the singer stayed away from social media but she now has sent a message to her fans.

Becky G first social media message after Sebastian Lletglet's cheating scandal

During the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the singer attended solo wearing a black Julien Macdonald gown. But while she was wearing plenty of jewelry, there was no sight of her engagement ring, which many have interpreted as a clear message to Lletget.

On the other hand, she also posted pictures of the night with her award with a simple caption: “no words but thank you” and a blue heart emoji. Fans have responded with messages of support, telling her that she is “very loved.”

The accusations of cheating against Lletget went viral over the weekend, posted by an anonymous account on Instagram, with alleged videos of the athlete. While the soccer player didn’t admit he cheated, he wrote that he “deeply” regrets a “10 minute lapse in judgment” which resulted in “an extortion plot,” saying that he has “never” met the “anonymous internet stalker.”

However, he confessed that he pushed “boundaries of lines that should never be crossed” before apologizing to his fiancée. He also called the experience a “wake-up call,” and said that he is seeking mental health treatment for his “anxiety and trauma.”