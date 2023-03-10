Beetlejuice is coming back to the big screen and it's Tim Burton's turn. It's time for the character played by Michael Keaton to come back to haunt minds. Here, check out everything about the long-awaited sequel.

Beetlejuice is back and from the hand of one of the most acclaimed gothic directors: Tim Burton. He has teamed up again with Warner Bros. to bring to the big screen one of the most anticipated sequels for horror fans. The production company has been choosing its projects carefully, especially after canceling big titles, such as the Fantastic Beasts saga.

There are few details about the production, but many rumors have already begun to circulate. One of the main ones is whether Michael Keaton will reprise his place in the story as Betelgeuse, a deceased man who lives in the unworld, a recreation of the real world as seen by the dead. His job is focused on being like an exorcist of the living, in order to get them out of the ghosts' homes.

The story ranked as one of the best of all time and the work was marked as a cult film. Shortly after its release, it won an Oscar for Best Makeup, among other awards. Now, speculation has begun that one of the actresses from the Wednesday series could be the protagonist of the sequel...

Who are the cast of Beetlejuice 2?

A possible sequel has been talked about since the release of the original title in the late 80's and now it is about to happen. Michael Keaton confirmed during 2014 that he had entered into talks with the director to reprise his role as Betelgeuse and in 2017 it was Burton who assured that the new film was "closer than ever".

This means that we could soon be seeing Keaton again as the iconic gruff, gruff, grumpy ghost. In addition, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Warner Bros. is considering Jenna Ortega for a major role in the sequel. It is estimated that she is set to play the daughter of Lydia, who was played by Winona Ryder. If confirmed, the young actress from Wednesday would join the Oscar nominee and director after three decades of waiting.

What will Beetlejuice 2 be about?

Seth Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg and Michael McDowell are in charge of writing the script for the new story, which could follow the adventures of Lydia's daughter. This means that we will have a big jump in time, since Winona's character was quite small. Although her age was never revealed, the actress was only 17 years old when she made the movie.

When could Beetlejuice 2 be released?

It's still too early to tell when the sequel might hit theaters, but production is said to begin in London between May and June of this year. In the meantime, it is the ideal time to relive the story that conquered an entire generation. Beetlejuice is available on the HBO Max streaming platform.