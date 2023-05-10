Beetlejuice has been trending this week after the confirmation of the sequel and its lead actors. It's the ideal time to relive the story that has haunted a generation. Here, check out how to watch the original movie.

Now that Beetlejuice is back, it's time for a big rewatch of the original story. The cast of the first installment confirmed their attendance, so we'll see Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder back in their iconic roles of Betelgeuse and Lydia.

The sequel will hit the big screen on September 6 and this time the plot will follow Lydia's daughter, who will star Jenna Ortega. One of the latest additions to the cast was Justin Theroux (American Psycho) in an unknown role.

This new production will mark the second time the Wednesday actress and Tim Burton have worked together, having previously crossed paths on the Netflix series chronicling the life of the youngest Addams.

How to watch Beetlejuice on streaming

The plot of the original film, starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, follows a recently deceased New England couple who seek the help of an unhinged demonic exorcist to drive a wealthy New York family from their home.

This one is available to watch on HBO Max and Hulu. In case you don't have a subscription on those streaming platforms, it can also be purchased or rented on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV.