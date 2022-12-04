Bella Ramsey is known for her role in the HBO series Game of Thrones, but now it's time to step away from the white walkers and into a world full of evolved zombies, called Clickers and more. Here, check out all about The Last of Us actress.

Bella Ramsey's profile: Who is the actress who plays Ellie in The Last of Us?

Bella Ramsey has been in the industry for a while and now she is the new protagonist of the adaptation of The Last of Us, along with Pedro Pascal. The HBO series has a whole community of gamers waiting for the first episodes, after releasing the first official trailer. During an interview, she assured that she feels the show is the greatest thing she has done so far.

The young actress was chosen to play Ellie, the main female character, who is a 14-year-old girl and is immune to the Cordyceps brain infection. All indications are that she may be the key to creating a vaccine. Filming wrapped in June 2022 and the first episodes will arrive on the HBO Max platform on January 15, 2023.

The first season will feature ten episodes, written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann (who wrote and directed the game), in which the story of the first installment will be illustrated. The content that was removed in the game will be present in the program and according to the creator of the story, it will include a moment that "impressed" all those who played the game and know the events. So we will see Pascal and Ramsey give their best.

Who is Bella Ramsey?

Isabella May Ramsey, better known as Bella, was born on September 25, 2003 in Nottingham. She is currently 19 years old. From a very young age she has been sure of the vocation she wanted to pursue, so she studied online through InterHigh School to be able to audition and work on sets.

She started acting as a hobby at the age of four, through the Loughborough branch of Stagecoach Theatre Arts, attended for seven years and then went to the Television Workshop to start auditioning for professional roles.

One of the most important roles within her career came by 2016 and she held it until 2019, when she brought Lyanna Mormont to life in the iconic Game of Thrones series. It was the actress' first truly credited role.

After appearing in The Broken Man, during episode 7 of season 6, several fans and critics noticed that Bella was one of the most outstanding actresses for playing characters with a lot of leading style.

What is Bella Ramsey's filmography?

She was nominated for several awards such as the British Animation, BAFTA, RTS North West Awards, 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards and more. Of which she won two BAFTAs for Best Young Performer and Children's Animation. Her filmography includes titles such as: