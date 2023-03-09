Despite Bella Ramsey's young age, she already has one of the most successful resumes in the industry, which includes titles like Game of Thrones and now The Last of Us. Here, check out how much she charges for playing Ellie and her net worth.

Bella Ramsey is one of the actresses of the moment and could be heading to be one of the nominees for the Emmy Awards, thanks to her interpretation of Ellie in the first season of The Last of Us, one of the most watched series on HBO. The young influencer confirmed that she will continue in the role for a while longer, as new episodes are expected next year.

The story, co-starring her and Pedro Pascal, is set in a post-apocalyptic world. It all began after a massive fungal infection was caused by a mutation of the Cordyceps fungus, eventually causing a worldwide pandemic. That's when the characters, 20 years later, must endure brutal circumstances to accomplish an important mission.

With new episodes on the way, it's expected that the second installment will follow the events of Naughty Dog's second video game. A third game is already in development, so it is likely that we will have material for a while and if all goes well for the series, we could have multiple seasons. As has happened with The Walking Dead.

What is Bella Ramsey's salary in The Last of Us?

According to several media outlets but especially Showbize Galore, Ramsey is believed to have taken home a $70,000 check for each episode we saw her playing Ellie in the first season of The Last of Us. She is one of the highest paid actresses in the project and only her co-star, Pedro Pascal, has received more money than her for the series. The Chilean actor received a total of $600,000 per episode.

What is Bella Ramsey's net worth?

Bella has a fortune of $2 million, according to Gorilla Overview. Despite being only 19 years old, she has already played big roles for which she was paid a good sum of money. One of them was when she made her leap to fame with the character of Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, the HBO Max fantasy series. In addition, her net worth is also based on the earnings she gets from sponsorships and different jobs with some brands.