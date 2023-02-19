Before rekindling his romance with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s longest relationship was with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he share children. Here's everything you need to know about the actors' kids.

Before rekindling his romance with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s longest relationship was with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The two actors started dating back in 2004, got married in 2005 and got separated in 2015 before finalizing their divorce in 2018.

However, the two of them share kids, and they’re known for being very private parents. While they have tried to maintain their children out of the public eye, sometimes the paparazzi fascination with the couple was too much and that experience has been difficult for the kids.

Garner, per People magazine, has expressed that the attention “‘put so much anxiety in our little family,’ which was one of the reasons she was inspired to help to pass a bill that made it a crime for paparazzi to photograph children without permission.” If you want to know more about their family, check it out.

Who are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s kids?

Affleck shares three kids with Garner: daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13; and son Samuel, 10. The ‘Batman’ actor was recently seen with his son attending sporting events, such as a Boston Celtics game in December 2022 and the Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

However, Affleck is also step-dad for Lopez’s children with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, twins Max and Emme, who were born in February 2008. It seems like all the children get along as they have been all spotted together, especially Seraphina who is closer in age with the twins.

Also, Affleck has spoken about his kids on several occasions, such as saying that Violet teases him about his use of emojis, as well as trying to convince his son to support the Boston Red-Sox. He also has opened up about his family changed his priorities:

"My life has really changed a lot. Once I had kids, it became very obvious to me that the priority was time with them," he told People magazine in 2021 when he was promoting The Tender Bar with George Clooney, who directed the film.