Fans can't get enough of Ben Barnes as General Kirigan in the new season of 'Shadow and Bone,' which recently come out on Netflix. Here, check out what we know about the actor's love life.

The second season of Shadow and Bone has come out on Netflix and has quickly become the number one show on the platform. Ben Barnes, as General Kirigan/the Darkling, is one of the stars of the series, and many want to know more about this actor, especially about his dating life.

The 41-year-old British actor has been linked with several famous women such as Tamsin Egerton, in 2009, and Felicity Jones, in 2014. However, Barnes, who is also known for projects such as Narnia and his musical career, has never denied or confirmed any other of the rumors.

He most recently has been linked romantically with Julianne Hough, actress and recently announced new co-host of Dancing With the Stars. Here’s what we know about their relationship.

Who is Ben Barnes’ wife?

As far as we know, Ben Barnes isn’t married. However, as we said before, he has been linked with Hough. But their relationship history is quite complicated, as they first sparked romance rumors back in 2021 when the dancer was separating from her then husband Brooks Laich.

They have been friends for years but Life & Style reported in August 2022, that the two started a romance. “They’ve officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York," a source said back then. “When they’re not together, they FaceTime every day. They’re so adorable together."

As the two never confirmed or denied the romance, there’s no way to know what has happened. However, they haven’t been spotted together again and PopSugar reports that they still follow each other on Instagram, meaning that there’s still “good pals.”