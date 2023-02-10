The Eagles and Chiefs will soon face off in the grand finale of the 2023 Super Bowl and it's time for fans to start preparing. Here, check out some great food, snack and dessert ideas for the occasion.

The Super Bowl is just two days away, taking place on Sunday, February 12, and many spectators are already planning their day. Many will attend the State Farm Stadium in Glendale to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Kansas City Chiefs live, while others prefer to watch the game in the comforts of their homes.

However, staying at home is not equivalent to not experiencing the same excitement as those who have been able to attend in person, but there are several other activities that can be done before the game to start the celebrations. One of them is to prepare several meals to enjoy while the teams face each other and to watch the Halftime Show.

This year it will be Rihanna who will lead the iconic presentation and she will be accompanied by several great artists. Two of them are rumored to be rappers Kanye West and JAY-Z, who recently released a collaboration with the Barbados singer, titled Run This Town. This title has also been given to the new trailer released by Apple Music, the new sponsor of the show.

What are the best foods and desserts to watch the Super Bowl 2023?

Although many will attend the stadium to witness live and direct how the big game between the teams will take place, there are many who prefer to watch it from the comfort of their home. However, this doesn't mean you can't celebrate in the same way, so here are the best food ideas to enjoy during the Super Bowl 2023:

Appetizers

French Onion Flatbread

Classic Buffalo Chicken Dip

Pimento Cheese Bar

Bacon Lettuce Cups

Apple Cider-Glazed Wings

Spinach-and-Parmesan Meatballs

Smashed Potatoes with Paprika and Cumin

Oven Avocado Fries

Gruyère and Sesame Twists

Broiled Shrimp Vermouth

Ham Biscuit Sandwiches

Snacks

Jalapeño Poppers

Pizza Dip

Ham and Cheese Sliders

Crock-Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip

Chicken Wings

Spinach Dip

Bacon-Wrapped Dates

Caramelized Onion Dip

Bacon-Ranch Cheese Ball

Stromboli

Mozzarella Sticks

Beer Cheese Dip

Sausage Rolls

Pigs in a Blanket

Fried Pickles

Chicken Taquitos

Sweet Potato Fries

Corn and Black Bean Salsa

Egg Roll

Charcuterie Board

Pepperoni Pizza Rolls

Grilled Chicken Sliders

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Blondies

Creamy Cannoli Dip

Dip-Dyed Donuts

Chocolate Caramel Cookies

Key Lime Pie

Oreo Sundae Mug Cake

Indoor S'mores

Margarita Truffles

Mixed-Berry Cornmeal Cobblers

Red Velvet Cookies

Espresso Martini

Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake

Chunky Nut Butter Cookies

Nut Butter Ritz Sandwiches

Fudgy Beet Brownies

Oreo Brownies

Jammy Pie Twists

Cinnamon Churros

Chocolate Mousse

Almond Butter Fudge