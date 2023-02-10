The Super Bowl is just two days away, taking place on Sunday, February 12, and many spectators are already planning their day. Many will attend the State Farm Stadium in Glendale to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Kansas City Chiefs live, while others prefer to watch the game in the comforts of their homes.
However, staying at home is not equivalent to not experiencing the same excitement as those who have been able to attend in person, but there are several other activities that can be done before the game to start the celebrations. One of them is to prepare several meals to enjoy while the teams face each other and to watch the Halftime Show.
This year it will be Rihanna who will lead the iconic presentation and she will be accompanied by several great artists. Two of them are rumored to be rappers Kanye West and JAY-Z, who recently released a collaboration with the Barbados singer, titled Run This Town. This title has also been given to the new trailer released by Apple Music, the new sponsor of the show.
What are the best foods and desserts to watch the Super Bowl 2023?
Although many will attend the stadium to witness live and direct how the big game between the teams will take place, there are many who prefer to watch it from the comfort of their home. However, this doesn't mean you can't celebrate in the same way, so here are the best food ideas to enjoy during the Super Bowl 2023:
Appetizers
French Onion Flatbread
Classic Buffalo Chicken Dip
Pimento Cheese Bar
Bacon Lettuce Cups
Apple Cider-Glazed Wings
Spinach-and-Parmesan Meatballs
Smashed Potatoes with Paprika and Cumin
Oven Avocado Fries
Gruyère and Sesame Twists
Broiled Shrimp Vermouth
Ham Biscuit Sandwiches
Snacks
Jalapeño Poppers
Pizza Dip
Ham and Cheese Sliders
Crock-Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip
Chicken Wings
Spinach Dip
Bacon-Wrapped Dates
Caramelized Onion Dip
Bacon-Ranch Cheese Ball
Stromboli
Mozzarella Sticks
Beer Cheese Dip
Sausage Rolls
Pigs in a Blanket
Fried Pickles
Chicken Taquitos
Sweet Potato Fries
Corn and Black Bean Salsa
Egg Roll
Charcuterie Board
Pepperoni Pizza Rolls
Grilled Chicken Sliders
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Blondies
Creamy Cannoli Dip
Dip-Dyed Donuts
Chocolate Caramel Cookies
Key Lime Pie
Oreo Sundae Mug Cake
Indoor S'mores
Margarita Truffles
Mixed-Berry Cornmeal Cobblers
Red Velvet Cookies
Espresso Martini
Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake
Chunky Nut Butter Cookies
Nut Butter Ritz Sandwiches
Fudgy Beet Brownies
Oreo Brownies
Jammy Pie Twists
Cinnamon Churros
Chocolate Mousse
Almond Butter Fudge