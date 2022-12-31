As it usually happens at the end of every year, a list of the best movies is put together. 2022 had several gems and it's time to list them. Here, check them out.

Best movies of 2022: Which productions were the best of the year?

The summary that all cinephiles have been waiting for is here. What better way to say goodbye to the year than with a good marathon of the outstanding productions of 2022. It's time to kick off 2023 and start the countdown for the new releases that await us, such as Oppenheimer and Barbie.

In addition to the titles, there were also several outstanding actors. Like Kate Winslet for her work in Avatar: The Way of Water or Anya Taylor-Joy for her performance in The Menu. Many great figures are shaping up to be the new nominees for the Academy Awards, which will take place on March 12.

As happens annually during the month of December, several media and websites share a list of which were the most recognized works and also which have been ranked as the best. Rotten Tomatoes and Variety have been one of them. Here, check which were the movies of the year and where to watch them on streaming...

Best movies of 2022 and where to watch them on streaming

1.Tár – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

2. The Whale – It is not yet available for streaming.

3. Top Gun: Maverick – Available on Paramount+.

4. Elvis – Available on HBO Max.

5. The Batman – Available on HBO Max.

6. The Menu – It will arrive on HBO Max on January 3, 2023.

7. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – It is not yet available for streaming.

8. Avatar: The Way of Water – It is not yet available for streaming.

9. Everything Everywhere All at Once – Available on Hulu.

10. Aftersun – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

11.The Woman King – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

12. The Banshees of Inisherin – Available on HBO Max.

13. Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio – Available on Netflix.

14. The Fabelmans – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

15. Barbarian – Available on HBO Max and Hulu.

16. All Quiet on the Western Front – Available on Netflix.

17. Women Talking – It is not yet available for streaming.

18. The Northman – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

19. Hustle – Available on Netflix.

20. Pearl – Available on Amazon Prime Video.