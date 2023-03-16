The countdown to St. Patrick's Day is almost over and soon we will see how the streets are dyed green. It is the ideal moment to relive some classics and here you can check how to watch them in streaming.

St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner and although many will be out celebrating with friends or watching parades in some cities, many opt for a quieter plan. So it is the ideal time to have a movie marathon that honors the theme or the Irish.

The celebration of Catholic origin is celebrated on Friday, March 17 in commemoration of the death of the saint of Ireland. He is responsible for explaining the holy trinity using a three-leaf clover, which is why the flower is one of the most important symbols of the country.

One of the last major films to take place there is The Banshees of Inisherin, which was nominated for Academy Awards this year, but failed to take any home. Colin Farrell, one of the main characters, was nominated for Best Actor.

Top 15 movies to watch on St. Patrick's Day 2023

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022) – Available on HBO Max.

Miss Julie (2014) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Last Right (2019) – Available on fuboTV and Hulu.

Wild Mountain Thyme (2020) – Available on Hulu.

Belfast (2021) – Available on HBO Max.

Here Are the Young Men (2021) – Available on Peacock.

Leap Year (2010) – Available on Netflix.

Brooklyn (2015) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Departed (2006) – Available on Hulu and HBO Max.

Michael Collins (1996) – Available on Tubi and Hoopla.

Far and Away (1992) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

P.S. I Love You (2007) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Perrier's Bounty (2009) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Philomena (2013) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Boondock Saints (1999) – Available on Amazon Prime Video and Peacock.