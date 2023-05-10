The day is finally here and it's time for Beyonce to perform the Renaissance World Tour. But when was the last time we saw her shine on stage?

The long-awaited day has arrived and Beyonce is about to perform the first date of the Renaissance World Tour. Forbes magazine reported that the new concerts may take the singer to the next level, as she will earn just $2.4 billion from ticket sales alone by the end of September.

This would mark the tour as the most successful of all time, rivaling Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The first show takes place at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, during the evening of Wednesday, May 10. Thousands of fans have attended hours before and showed on their social networks the looks they wore for the event.

The 41-year-old superstar is presenting her latest album Renaissance, which was one of the best-selling and most controversial of her career. There we hear her singing to the rhythm of the catchiest beats, such as Cuff It. Although it is also the home of songs like Plastic On The Sofa, in which she talks about Jay-Z's infidelity.

When was the last time Beyonce went on tour?

Beyonce's last tour was the Formation World Tour during 2016, when it was her turn to present her sixth album Lemonade. She also previously took part in On The Run Tour, but was in conjunction with Jay-Z in 2018, while presenting Everything Is Love.

So far, the star has done eight tours since starting her solo career. Five of them have been worldwide, three in collaboration with other artists and only one in Europe. This year, with the Renaissance World Tour, the singer ran out of tickets in Barcelona in record time.