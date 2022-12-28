The 30-year-old right back was born in Los Angeles and played all of his career in Denmark.

Beyonce is one of the biggest stars in the world, her music has captivated millions and she has directed four films. Married to music producer and rapper Jay Z the couple have three children, Beyonce has been active in the music industry since 1997.

Now an unexpected turn has occurred in the life of Beyonce and that she has a distant relative that is a professional soccer player in Denmark. The player in question is Ryan Laursen, who plays at right back for SønderjyskE and has played professionally since 2010 for 4 clubs.

So how is Ryan Laursen related to Beyonce? Laursen told Danish magazine Se og Hor just how he is related to one of the biggest celebrities in the world.

Ryan Laursen cousin of Beyonce

According to Ryan Laursen, Beyonce is his cousin via, "It might sound far-fetched, but Beyonce is my great-grandfather's brother's granddaughter. So, she is my mother's grand-cousin and my great-grand cousin.” Laursen also has admitted he has virtually no contact with his long-lost cousin, "When my great-grandfather died, we lost contact.

My mother is still connected to their side of the family on Facebook, without having direct contact with Beyonce. Sadly, I've never met her. It's crazy, but I have never gotten any concert tickets or anything from her. "Ryan Johnson Laursen has played over 200 professional matches for Lyngby, Esbjerg, OB, and SønderjyskE. He was a U-19, U-20, U-21 youth national team member for Denmark.