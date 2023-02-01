Beyonce is ready to return to the stage more refreshed than ever and it's time for her latest album to be heard live worldwide. Here, check out all about the Renaissance World Tour.

Beyonce announced her next world tour and this time it will be on the heels of her latest album, Renaissance, which is a journey through her roots. Since the release of the album in July 2022, the Cuff If singer has been trending for her new songs and catchy tunes, which were a hit on platforms like Tik Tok.

Now, the 41-year-old star will embark on a new tour that will include stops in many European countries and several stops in North America, including Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas and more. The first show will take place in early May and the last show will be in mid-September in New Orleans.

Renaissance contains 16 songs in total and the artist was the most nominated artist at this year's GRAMMY Awards. She managed to get a total of nine, in categories such as Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, among others. Break My Soul is one of his most recognized works at the awards.

What are the Renaissance World Tour dates?

Europe

May 10 - Stockholm, Sweden

May 14 - Brussels, Belgium

May 17 - Cardiff, UK

May 20 - Edinburgh, UK

May 23 - Sunderland, UK

May 26 - Paris, France

May 29 - London, UK

May 30 - London, UK

Jun 06 - Lyon, France

Jun 08 - Barcelona, Spain

Jun 11 - Marsille, France

Jun 15 - Cologne, Germany

Jun 17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Jun 18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Jun 21 - Hamburg, Germany

Jun 24 - Frankfurt, Germany

Jun 27 - Warsaw, Poland

North America

Jul 07 - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre

Jul 08 - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre

Jul 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

Jul 15 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

Jul 17 - Louisville, KY - Cardinal Stadium

Jul 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Huntington Bank Stadium

Jul 22 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field Stadium

Jul 26 - Detroit, MI - Fort Field

Jul 29 - East Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium

Aug 01 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium

Aug 03 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium

Aug 05 - Washington, DC - Fedex Field

Aug 09 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

Aug 11 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug 16 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

Aug 18 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

Aug 21 - St. Louis, MO - Dome At America's Center

Aug 24 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Aug 26 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Aug 30 - San Francisco, CA - Levi's Stadium

Sep 02 - Los Angeles, CA - Sofi Stadium

Sep 13 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

Sep 18 - Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead Stadium

Sep 21 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium

Sep 23 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

Sep 27 - New Orleans, LA - Caesers Superdome

When will the pre-sale of the Renaissance World Tour begin?

The star has a great career, being one of the most popular in the world, so her last solo tour was The Formation World Tour. It's been almost 7 years and it's time for her return to the stage.

All dates that are booked so far are stadium venues and the first pre-sale will start on Thursday, February 2nd. All the information can be found on Beyonce's official tour website, so in case you want to know more, you can check here: tour.beyonce.com

How and where to buy tickets for Renaissance World Tour in the United States

There will only be four ways to get tickets to see Queen B live. One of them is at Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale, as the tour is using Verified Fan to get tickets into the hands of fans directly and not to those looking to resell them. BeyHive Verified Fan Presale is another way, along with CITI Presale powered by Verified Fan.

On the other hand, the last method is through Verizon Up Presale. All members will be able to access an exclusive presale for the tour in the United States. They will have access to purchase tickets to select shows, such as the Renaissance World Tour.

To streamline the process, the tour will divide ticket sales into three groups. First will be Group A, which includes Chicago, E. Rutherford, Washington, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Inglewood and Houston. Then group B, which includes Minneapolis, Boston, Tampa, Tampa, Miami, San Francisco, Seattle and Dallas. And finally group C, which includes Nashville, Louisville, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, St. Louis, Phoenix, Kansas City, New Orleans and Philadelphia.

What songs make up the Renaissance World Tour setlist?

The official setlist for the new tour has not yet been confirmed, but it is speculated that it will consist of many of the songs from Renaissance, as well as many classics. Some of them would be: