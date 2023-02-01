Beyonce announced her next world tour and this time it will be on the heels of her latest album, Renaissance, which is a journey through her roots. Since the release of the album in July 2022, the Cuff If singer has been trending for her new songs and catchy tunes, which were a hit on platforms like Tik Tok.
Now, the 41-year-old star will embark on a new tour that will include stops in many European countries and several stops in North America, including Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas and more. The first show will take place in early May and the last show will be in mid-September in New Orleans.
Renaissance contains 16 songs in total and the artist was the most nominated artist at this year's GRAMMY Awards. She managed to get a total of nine, in categories such as Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, among others. Break My Soul is one of his most recognized works at the awards.
What are the Renaissance World Tour dates?
Europe
- May 10 - Stockholm, Sweden
- May 14 - Brussels, Belgium
- May 17 - Cardiff, UK
- May 20 - Edinburgh, UK
- May 23 - Sunderland, UK
- May 26 - Paris, France
- May 29 - London, UK
- May 30 - London, UK
- Jun 06 - Lyon, France
- Jun 08 - Barcelona, Spain
- Jun 11 - Marsille, France
- Jun 15 - Cologne, Germany
- Jun 17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Jun 18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Jun 21 - Hamburg, Germany
- Jun 24 - Frankfurt, Germany
- Jun 27 - Warsaw, Poland
North America
- Jul 07 - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre
- Jul 08 - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre
- Jul 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
- Jul 15 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
- Jul 17 - Louisville, KY - Cardinal Stadium
- Jul 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Huntington Bank Stadium
- Jul 22 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field Stadium
- Jul 26 - Detroit, MI - Fort Field
- Jul 29 - East Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium
- Aug 01 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium
- Aug 03 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium
- Aug 05 - Washington, DC - Fedex Field
- Aug 09 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
- Aug 11 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Aug 16 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
- Aug 18 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
- Aug 21 - St. Louis, MO - Dome At America's Center
- Aug 24 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
- Aug 26 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
- Aug 30 - San Francisco, CA - Levi's Stadium
- Sep 02 - Los Angeles, CA - Sofi Stadium
- Sep 13 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
- Sep 18 - Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead Stadium
- Sep 21 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium
- Sep 23 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
- Sep 27 - New Orleans, LA - Caesers Superdome
When will the pre-sale of the Renaissance World Tour begin?
The star has a great career, being one of the most popular in the world, so her last solo tour was The Formation World Tour. It's been almost 7 years and it's time for her return to the stage.
All dates that are booked so far are stadium venues and the first pre-sale will start on Thursday, February 2nd. All the information can be found on Beyonce's official tour website, so in case you want to know more, you can check here: tour.beyonce.com
How and where to buy tickets for Renaissance World Tour in the United States
There will only be four ways to get tickets to see Queen B live. One of them is at Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale, as the tour is using Verified Fan to get tickets into the hands of fans directly and not to those looking to resell them. BeyHive Verified Fan Presale is another way, along with CITI Presale powered by Verified Fan.
On the other hand, the last method is through Verizon Up Presale. All members will be able to access an exclusive presale for the tour in the United States. They will have access to purchase tickets to select shows, such as the Renaissance World Tour.
To streamline the process, the tour will divide ticket sales into three groups. First will be Group A, which includes Chicago, E. Rutherford, Washington, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Inglewood and Houston. Then group B, which includes Minneapolis, Boston, Tampa, Tampa, Miami, San Francisco, Seattle and Dallas. And finally group C, which includes Nashville, Louisville, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, St. Louis, Phoenix, Kansas City, New Orleans and Philadelphia.
What songs make up the Renaissance World Tour setlist?
The official setlist for the new tour has not yet been confirmed, but it is speculated that it will consist of many of the songs from Renaissance, as well as many classics. Some of them would be:
- Cuff It
- Break My Soul
- Formation
- Crazy In Love
- Love on Top
- Alien Superstar
- Cozy
- Move
- Plastic Off the Sofa
- Energy
- Drunk in Love
- Partition
- I'm That Girl