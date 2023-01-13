According to what has been circulating, Kanye West not only has a new girlfriend but he has also secretly married one of his co-workers. Here, check out who Bianca Censori is.

Kanye West has not stopped making headlines so far last year and the beginning of this one. First it started with his divorce from Kim Kardashian and then continued with his unfortunate controversies, like when he had to close Donda Academy or even when he talked about Hitler and the Jewish community. Now, a new controversy surrounds him and it seems that he has married Bianca Censori.

In theory, the rapper and his new bride have been married in secret and in a fairly private ceremony. Although TMZ has reported that despite having held the event, it is believed that it is not legal, as they have not obtained a marriage certificate. However, they have been seen wearing engagement rings since that moment, symbolizing their new love.

The couple was last seen at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills and it seems Ye has been giving us several hints about his new girlfriend. In December 2022 he released a song where he made a pretty accurate pun, titling the tune "Censori Overload". Here, check out everything you need to know about her...

Who is Bianca Censori?

Bianca, the young new girlfriend of the rapper, is an architectural designer and is estimated to be 27 years old, but this has not been confirmed by any source close to her. After finishing school and before starting her studies at the University of Melbourne, she founded her own jewelry company, called Nylons.

The small business was run with a friend, Irene. They created chokers and bracelets made with a luxurious material: Swarovski crystals. They used to do the work for themselves and for their friends, before long they saw that they had the potential to open a store.

After graduating from university, Censori went on to become a design consultant for a year, before working as an architecture student for three years. Although she has gone through several branches of design, she always returns to her home studio. At the end of her master's degree in Australia, which she gave between 2019 and 2020, she moved to Los Angeles.

That's when she landed a job at Yeezy. She currently continues to work at Kanye West's brand and has been there for almost three years now, having joined during November 2020. That's how she met her boss and now new boyfriend. The young designer used to have an Instagram user (@bianca.censori) but in recent days decided to close it.