Bill Skarsgard has not only captivated the hearts of the audience, but he has also established himself as one of the most popular actors in recent years, owning a large repertoire of hits. Here, check out his upcoming projects.

Now that Bill Skarsgård has revealed that he will not be in Andy Muschietti's next project as Pennywise, fans have been wondering what his next movies are. The 32-year-old actor has become an audience favorite and already has several hits in his repertoire, such as Barbarian and John Wick 4 with Keanu Reeves.

Although he comes from a large acting family, being the son of Stellan Skarsgård (Mamma Mia! and Dune) and brother of Alexander Skarsgård (Tarzan and Succession), he has made his own mark in the entertainment industry. He is currently one of the most sought-after stars and has earned the luxury of carefully selecting the roles he accepts.

In 2018 he was nominated for the MTV Movie & TV Awards for Best Villain for his role in It but was unable to get it, although he did take home the award for Best Supporting Actor at the Fright Meter Awards and the Shooting Stars Awards at the Berlin International Film Festival. Here, check out his upcoming roles...

What projects is Bill Skarsgard involved in?

Bill will play the main character, named Eric Draven and eventually nicknamed The Crow. Although it still has no release date, it is estimated that it will hit the big screen between 2023 and 2024. There we will see him sharing the screen with FKA Twigs and Danny Huston.

The story portrays a musician who comes back to life through rather dark magic, after being murdered along with his wife. In his return he seeks revenge against those who wronged him and embodies the figure of the Crow, an anti-hero dressed in black, immortal and extremely violent.

As expected, Skarsgard will play Boy. While Famke Janssen will be Hilda Van Der Koy. This is not the first time the actors have worked together, as we previously saw them in the Netflix series Hemlock Grove.

According to its official synopsis, "Boy is a deaf-mute with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, he escapes into the jungle and is trained by a mysterious shaman to suppress his childlike imagination and become an instrument of death".

Undoubtedly the new work of Robert Eggers is one of the projects that has fans of the Swedish actor most excited, as he will be playing the iconic vampire, Count Orlok. The film will feature an all-star cast, including Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Willem Dafoe, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney and Ralph Ineson.

The synopsis of the new version defines it as "a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany. In this one, the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her will bring with him unspeakable horror".