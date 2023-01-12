Bizarrap has reached such a high level in the Latin music industry, that even Shakira wants to collaborate with them.... and that's what they have done. They both released one of the most controversial and popular Mussic Session of the moment. Here, check out who the producer is.

Bizarrap is one of the most popular music producers of the moment. He records all his Mussic Sessions in his iconic zebra-walled set and has already collaborated with more than 50 major artists. His latest track was released with Shakira and is currently in the #1 spot in the Top 10 of the iTunes charts.

After collaborating with Quevedo and Nathy Peluso, the young man became an international star, especially in Europe. His melodies are played in all the bars and clubs in Spain, making him one of the richest men in the music industry in his native country. The song he produced with Peluso, an Argentine and Spanish artist, has more than 350 million views.

His beginnings date back to 2017, when he uploaded edits of freestyle battles mixed with edits and remixes to YouTube, a platform he still continues to use and where he has more than 17.3 M subscribers. BZRP is not only a record producer, but also a DJ and composer. Here, find out more about his life...

Bizarrap's age and real name

Of course the producer's real name is not Bizarrap, but this is his artistic identity. His real name is Gonzalo Julián Conde and he was born on August 29, 1998, so he is currently 24 years old. He started from the bottom and over time has become one of the most influential young people in the music industry, despite his young age.

Bizarrap's family and nationality

He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina and lived all his life in Ramos Mejía. A small town in the west, 40 minutes from Buenos Aires, where he started rapping at the age of 14.

During an interview for Los 40 Principales, the artist acknowledged that thanks to his family he had a lot of cultural diversity in terms of the music he listened to. Some of the albums he remembers playing the most are Out of Time by REM, Thank You by Stone Temple Pilotes, Confort and Música para Volar by Soda Stereo.

Bizarrap's net worth

According to Yass, with his 52nd session alone, he made a turnover of one and a half million euros between July and August last year. Bizarrap has already amassed a fortune of $8 million, according to various media reports, but the artist has never given much importance to money. "I try not to analyze success. It just makes me happy to be seen as a reference and I can't deny that I'm very grateful", he revealed last year to Forbes.

What did Bizarrap do before becoming a music producer?

When he came of age, BZRP wanted to broaden his knowledge and start studying in college, where he signed up to pursue Marketing. But during 2017, an opportunity arose for him to work at Warner and that's what he did. According to an interview he gave for El País, the artist said "For two years I studied and worked at Warner. I was a little boy. I was 18 years old. But I learned a lot".

"I got in by luck, it was weird. I already had my project Bizarrap and they called me for an advertisement. They wanted me to advertise a song on an Instagram story. So I went to their office, they played me a song and I said 'it's good', then another one and I said 'it's so-so'. I gave them my feedback and they seemed to like it. I told them that I studied marketing near the offices and they asked me 'hey, don't you want to work here'. And I said 'come on, let's go'. That's how I learned tricks and secrets of the industry", he said.

Thanks to all the experience he gained in the company, he was able to continue his personal project. Before he started this, he traveled and related to important figures, as well as learning how to record a song. Just 24 months after entering, he decided to leave his post and create his own art.

This was because he needed more time to make his clips and as he assured, his productions gave him more money. These used to be rap battles, that is, it brought together artists of the freestyle genre, made them compete, recorded them and then posted the results on YouTube. The massive success came after his Mussic Session with Nicky Nicole.