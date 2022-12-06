The latest DC film 'Black Adam' hasn’t been the commercial success Warner Bros. expected and the latest projections show that the studio might lose money. Here, check out why the movie could flop and what could happen next.

The DC Extended Universe is facing another failure after the new “Black Adam” box office final projections. Despite the hype that Henry Cavill’s Superman cameo had, the movie might finally not come to comply with the studio’s expectations.

The film has grossed $387 million globally after seven weeks on the big screen. It’s better than most films in the post-pandemic market but, according to a new report by Variety, is still not enough as they needed at least $600 million to break even.

“Black Adam” cost the studio $195 million to produce, which adds to the $100 million of marketing, per the report. However, sources at Warner Bros. dispute these numbers. Here, check out how much the film is expected to lose, and what that can mean to the future of DC.

How ‘Black Adam’ losses could impact the DCEU?

According to Variety, Warner Bros. is set to lose between $50 million to $100 million as “Black Adam” is set to stall out at $400 million. Per Movie Web, this would be the entire budget of the scrapped “Bat Girl.”

However, per the report, Warner Bros. sources said that this would be enough to break even.Either way, the film, starring Dwayne Johnson, isn’t the success that the studio expected, and it could affect plans for what’s next for the DCEU.

While DC Studios has new heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran, Warner Bros. has already shown in the past that this type of disappointment is decisive when making a decision for the future. So, a sequel for Black Adam including Superman might not be in the plans, despite Johnson’s interest in one.