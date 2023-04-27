New episodes of Black Mirror will soon arrive on the platform and will finally mark the return of one of the most watched series on Netflix. Here, check out how many the sixth season will have.

Black Mirror returns to Netflix after three years of absence. Yesterday was confirmed the arrival of new episodes to the streaming platform, which make up the sixth season. Many big stars will be the protagonists of the stories and one of them is Aaron Paul.

The last installment took place in 2019 and it is time to see what dark plots are ready to present the creator of the series, Charlie Brooker. The next episodes will hit the small screen in the middle of the year, in June.

It was reported that this edition will be much more violent and dystopian than previous versions. Variety published that "the sixth season of 'Black Mirror' is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet".

How many episodes will the sixth season of Black Mirror have?

Now that Black Mirror is back, it's time to know more details about the next season. It is estimated that there will be six episodes in total. Each of them will have an independent story but all of them will have something in common, having a similar modality.