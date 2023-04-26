Black Mirror is back with its sixth season and many big stars will be starring in it. Here, check out everything you need to know about the Netflix series.

Black Mirror is not only one of Netflix's most popular series, but it has established itself as one of the most watched. It seemed to already have new episodes, so its return surprised many of its fans and viewers. Now, the sixth season has already released its first teaser, which is full of popular actors.

The last installment took place in 2019, when the show came to an end. However, Charlie Brooker and the streaming service did everything possible so that this would not be so, so they decided to give it a new chance and launch new episodes, which will arrive earlier than expected.

Although we are used to seeing some mystery in the plots of the series, this time it will be quite different. Season 6 will be much darker and more violent than previous editions. Variety said that the production will also be different, having a more cinematic level. Here, check out all you need to know...

Which stars make up the sixth season of Black Mirror?

Aaron Paul

Anjana Vasan

Annie Murphy

Ben Barnes

Clara Rugaard

Daniel Portman

Danny Ramirez

Himesh Patel

John Hannah

Josh Hartnett

Kate Mara

Michael Cera

Myha'la Herrold

Paapa Essiedu

Rob Delaney

Rory Culkin

Salma Hayek Pinault

Zazie Beetz

What will the new episodes of Black Mirror be about?

The episodes of the sixth season will have the same format as always. They will be independent, so the story they tell will begin and end in the same chapter.

Although this continues the style of the previous installments, it was confirmed that the sixth installment will have a new mode in terms of other aspects. Variety published that "the sixth season of 'Black Mirror' is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet".

“I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself", Charlie Brooker told Tudum's official site.

When will the sixth season arrive on Netflix?

The sixth season of Black Mirror will arrive in the middle of the year, so it is scheduled to premiere in June 2023. The exact date is not yet known, so we will have to wait for Netflix to release when the new episodes will be available.