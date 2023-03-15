A new series sequel of 'Blade Runner' is coming our way. The project, developed by Amazon Prime Studios, is being produced by Ridley Scott. Here, check out all we know so far about it.

Blade Runner 2099: Everything we know so far about the series

Ridley Scott’s ‘Blade Runner’ is one of the most iconic sci-fi movies ever made, as it is considered as the pioneer of cyberpunk cinema. And, after the 2017’s sequel, the story will get a sequel series titled ‘Blade Runner 2099’ for Amazon Prime Studios.

The original film starred Harrison Ford, while the sequel, directed by Denis Villeneuve, was led by Ryan Gosling with much success. Meanwhile, the sequel series has been in development from 2021, and it will have Scott as a producer.

Also, it was announced that four-time Emmy director Jeremy Podeswa will helm the pilot for the series. He has worked in several series such as Games of Thrones, True Detective, The Handmaid’s Tale and more. Here’s what we know so far about the project.

Who is behind ‘Blade Runner 2099’?

Apart from Scott, the series will also be executive produced by Michael Green (“Logan”), the writer behind “Blade Runner 2049.” Meanwhile, Tom Spezialy will be in the writers room, apart from executive producing.

Other producers include: Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnsons Alcon TV head Ben Roberts; Scott Free Prods.’ David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger; Cynthia Yorkin; Frank Giustra; and Isa Dick Hackett.

What is the plot of ‘Blade Runner 2099’? Is there a cast?

So far, the plot has been kept under wraps and no cast members have been announced. It’s unclear if Ryan Gosling or Harrison Ford would be attached to the project, as the series is still in pre-production stages.