Blake Shelton announced a few months ago his departure from The Voice after having been a coach for years. Here, check out why he has made the decision to disassociate himself from the NBC show.

Blake Shelton is finally ready to say goodbye to The Voice after more than 10 years on the hit singing show, whose 23rd season is scheduled to premiere on Monday, March 6 on the network and will also be broadcast on fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. The next day the episodes will arrive in Peacock.

Now, the country singer has announced that this edition will be his last as a coach. So it will be quite exciting each of the moments he will live during the course of the season, as they will be his last as a member of the contest. Kelly Clarkson will be joining him as a judge, along with Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

He has already accumulated 9 victories in his team and last year he was also champion along with Bryce Leatherwood. This will be his last chance to take home a new triumph before he says goodbye to the competition, as he is the artist with the most wins so far, competing with the Since U Been Gone singer, who has a total of 4.

Why Blake Shelton will not continue on The Voice?

The country singer announced last year that he will not be present in season 24 of The Voice, so the 2023 edition will be his last in the singing competition. He made the announcement in a post on Instagram, where he wrote "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me".

Shelton has not only been one of the funniest and most talented coaches, but also one of the veterans with the most wins in his repertoire. So he was one of the most chosen by the artists in every season. He was present since the first edition and has spent 12 years with the production, so he has great ties with all of them and it is not easy to make a decision like this.

"I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!", he said.

The reason for his departure is because it's finally time for the artist to take other directions and paths, to start experimenting with new things or simply to have the freedom to dive into other projects. An era has come to an end and it's time for Blake to say goodbye to The Voice in style and take one last ride...