Blood Meridian will mark the reunion of Cormac McCarthy and John Hillcoat behind the scenes of the film. The author and director are ready to dive into the path of violence with the new project and here's all you need to know.

Cormac McCarthy's best-selling novel Blood Meridian will have its own film adaptation, to be directed by John Hillcoat (The Road and The Proposition) and produced by New Regency. The author and his son, John Francis McCarthy, will executive produce.

The writer's works have always been quite popular and sought after when it comes to bringing a story to the big screen. One of his best known films is No Country for Old Men, which was the big Oscar winner in 2008. As well as The Road, which was also directed by Hillcoat.

So this is not the first time the two figures have worked together. Movie Web assured that the project "is destined to be an incredibly dramatic western film, probably mixed with some inevitable horror elements". So we could be in the presence of one of the best productions of the year.

What is Blood Meridian about?

The official plot of the adaptation has not yet been finalized, but the novel is a story of violence and depravity that stems from the westward expansion of the United States. It is based on historical events, which took place on the Texas-Mexico border in the 1850s.

The story is about the life of Kid, a 14-year-old Tennessee boy "who stumbles into a nightmarish world where Indians are being killed and the market for their scalps is thriving", according to Deadline.