Blue Beetle is the new DC Comics production coming soon to the big screen and will bring together several iconic characters. Here, check out all about the upcoming movie.

Blue Beetle will arrive to bring innovations within DC, as it will be the first time that a character of Latino origin will be the protagonist of a solo movie for this extended universe. Other characters with the same ethnicity were always considered for supporting roles in different crossover-style productions.

Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala and the upcoming film El Muerto) is in charge of the script, while Ángel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) was in charge of the direction. The character made his screen debut in Smallville, the series starring Jaren Brandt Bartlett, and it was during an episode that focused on Booster Gold.

Now that James Gunn is the new head of DC Studios, following the departure of Walter Hamada, we are likely to see some similarities with Marvel. The iconic director and screenwriter became the head of the division along with producer Peter Safran. One of his most recognized films is Guardians of the Galaxy.

Blue Beetle: What is it about?

The official synopsis only describes that the film will follow "a Mexican teenager who finds an alien scarab that gives him super-powered armor". The superhero has several abilities, such as flying and possessing incredible endurance, as well as being able to perfectly understand alien languages and create his own weapons. Now, the character Jaime Reyes is the third to assume the mantle of Blue Beetle.

The original story is about a working-class teenager from El Paso who finds a blue beetle on his way home from school. During one night, after catching the insect to investigate it, the beetle comes to life and enters the boy's spine, providing him with an alien armor that could alter his physical abilities, in order to increase his speed and strength.

Blue Beetle: Who is in the cast?

Xolo Maridueña will be the main protagonist of the new DC adaptation. The actor is of Mexican, Cuban and Ecuadorian descent. So he shares several aspects of the culture with his character, Jaime Reyes (Blue Beetle). He became known mainly for giving life to Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai.

Here, check out the entire list of figures that will be accompanying the 21-year-old actor:

Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord

Raoul Max Trujillo as Conrad Carapax

George Lopez as Uncle Rudy Reyes

Harvey Guillén

Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio Reyes

Belissa Escobedo as Milagros Reyes

Damián Alcázar as Alberto Reyes

Bruna Marquezine as Penny

Adriana Barraza as Nana

Lovell Gates as Guard

Jorge Jimenez as Uncle Chema Reyes

Blue Beetle: When does it premiere?

Although the new adaptation was scheduled to be released directly on HBO Max, the company's bosses changed their minds and it will finally hit theaters on August 18, 2023. So we still have more than half a year to enjoy Blue Beetle on the big screen. It is estimated that after spending a considerable time in theaters, it will be transferred to the streaming platform where it was originally intended to be.