Bob Dylan is one of the most iconic musicians in history and has a career like few others, being now one of the richest artists in the industry. Here, check out what his net worth is so far.

Bob Dylan has established himself as one of the music industry's top rock stars and it's time for him to be immortalized with a biopic. The songwriter has teamed up with Searchlight Pictures and director James Mangold to make his own film.

Titled A Complete Unknown, the film will be set at the iconic 1965 Newport Folk Festival, where the young musician revolutionized the folk scene and became a martyr, utilizing his vocal talents and electric guitar skills.

It is not yet known when it will be released, but it has been confirmed that Timothée Chalamet will play the musician. Monica Barbaro, who we know from her role as a pilot in Top Gun, will be Joan Baez, a folk singer and activist who participated in the festival.

What is Bob Dylan's net worth?

Bob Dylan belongs to the group of richest rock stars in the music industry, sharing the spot with Lenny Kravitz, U2's Bono and many other newcomers, such as Kanye West and Taylor Swift. The 81-year-old singer has a fortune of $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Over the years, he has sold his music catalog on several occasions and for large amounts of money. In December 2020, he sold all his music to Universal Music Publishing Group for $400 million. The deal included more than 600 songs, including some of his biggest hits, such as Like a Rolling Stone.