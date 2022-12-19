Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen will be back for the sequel of the beloved rom-com ‘The Book Club’. Here, check everything we know about the film including plot, cast, trailer and release date.

Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen will be back for the sequel of the beloved rom-com ‘The Book Club’. This time, the friends will be spending time in Italy on a life-changing trip.

The first film was a commercial success grossing over $104 million worldwide against its $14 million budget. While it received mostly mixed reviews, the main cast was praised for their performance and fans loved it.

A second film was announced back in May, with the original cast coming back to reprise their roles. Here, check out everything we know about the sequel, including plot, cast, trailer and release date.

The Book Club 2: Plot

The film was written and directed by Bill Holderman, and it will follow four best friends who are taking a vacation in Italy. However, things don’t go as planned, and secrets are revealed putting their friendship to the test.

Cast of The Book Club: Next Chapter

As we said before, Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen will reprise their roles. Craig T. Nelson, Don Johnson, and Andy Garcia will also be coming back for the sequel.

The Book Club 2: Release date and trailer

The film will be released on May 12, 2023. It will be distributed by Focus Features domestically, and Universal Pictures will be distributing internationally. Here, check out the first trailer: