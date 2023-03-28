Literature has always been a source of inspiration for Hollywood, and there are several book’s adaptations coming out in the next few years. One of them is the beloved romance novel "Book Lovers" by Emily Henry.

Literature has always been a source of inspiration for Hollywood, and there are several book’s adaptations coming out in the next few years. Some of them are the movies and series of the bestselling novels such as “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” “A Court of Thorns and Roses" or “The Idea of You.”

Now, author Emily Henry will also get the movie treatment for “Book Lovers,” a romantic comedy which was released last year by Berkley, an imprint of Penguin Random House, and it has sold over one million copies in the United States.

However, it won’t be her only book to get adapted to the big screen, as her previous work “People We Meet on Vacation” will also get its movie. Now, here’s all we know so far about the Book Lovers film.

What is ‘Book Lovers’ about?

The novel is celebrated because it takes all the favorite rom-com tropes and make them unique, funny and witty. It follows Nora, a cutthroat literary agent, and Charlie, an editor from the city. The two of them are work nemesis.

However, when Nora decides to spend a holiday in a North Carolina small town, she keeps running into Charlie. Can the two of them realize that they have more in common than just their love for books?

Who will be behind the film?

The rights have been acquired by Tango, the studio behind the Oscar-nominated “Aftersun,” from breakout director Charlotte Wells and star Paul Mescal. Meanwhile, Sarah Hayward (“Girls,” “Modern Love”) is attached to write the script, per Variety.

“I’m ecstatic to be teaming up with Sarah and Tango to bring ‘Book Lovers’ to life (...) The film couldn’t have landed in better hands. It’s going to be something special,” Henry said in a statement per Variety.

Are actors attached to the project?

So far, there’s no actors attached to the film. However, when fans heard the news, they started to throw out their favorite choices for the roles of Nora and Charlie. Some of the names include Logan Lerman, Jonathan Bailey or even Sam Claflin for Charlie, while some names for Nora are Samara Weaving or Dianna Agron.