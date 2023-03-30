In the upcoming years, many authors will watch their work adapted to the big screen or for a streaming service, either in a series or a movie. Check out all the titles that will come to life!

While there's always a risk to take a beloved novel and convert it into a film, it is a risk that many producers love to take.

This year, some adaptations have already become a total success, such as the Prime Video series of Daisy Jones & The Six, or AMC’s The Witches of Mayfair. However, there are still some more coming soon (the Silo Series, the Last Thing He Told Me, etc.)

Also, authors such as Emily Henry and Taylor Jenkins Reid have already announced adaptations of their work. Here, check out some of the adaptations coming out in 2023, as well as some in pre-production from a range of genres: YA books, romance, classics, and more.

Book’s adaptations coming out in 2023

The Silo Series, by Hugh Howey

Adapted into: TV Series

Release date and platform: May 5, 2023, AppleTV+

Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins and Rashida Jones.

The Silo Series consists of three books: Wool, Shift, and Dust. It centers around a community that lives in a post-apocalyptic, subterranean city, in which there are strict regulations to protect them. Several stories unravel to show the mysteries behind the surface.

Tiny Beautiful Things, by Cheryl Strayed

Adapted into: TV Series

Release date and platform: April 7, 2023, Hulu.

Starring: Kathryn Hahn, Sarah Pidgeon, and Quentin Plair

The story follows Clare, a married mother whose writing career is stagnant until she takes over as the advice columnist Dear Sugar, which helps her find the beauty in her life. It is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern.

The Last Thing He Told Me, by Laura Dave

Adapted into: Miniseries

Release date and platform: April 14, AppleTV+

Starring: Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Angourie Rice

The story follows Hannah, whose husband Owen disappears one day and leaves her only a note: “Protect her,” referring to his 16-year-old daughter, Bailey. She lost her mother as a child and doesn’t get along with Hannah, who also realizes that Owen wasn’t who she thought he was.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, by Judy Blume

Adapted into: Movie

Release date and platform: April 28 only in theaters.

Starring: Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, and Kathy Bates,

Sixth-grader Margaret is almost 12 when she moves from New York City to Farbook, New Jersey. She forms a group with three best friends to discuss all the things about girlhood, including boys, bras and more. However, she also forms a connection with God, exploring her spirituality.

One True Loves, by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Adapted into: Movie

Release date and platform: April 7 (theaters), April 14th (on demand).

Starring: Luke Bracey, Phillipa Soo and Simu Liu

The film follows Emma (Soo), who has moved on after losing her husband (Jesse) Bracey in an accident on their first anniversary with her best friend Sam (Liu). However, while she is preparing to marry Sam, Jesse reappears, leaving her torn between her two great loves.

Other adaptations in the works