On Monday, January 10, this year's Golden Globes took place and one of the figures that has not managed to go unnoticed was Brad Pitt. This has been attributed to the way the almost 60 year old actor looks. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions to his presence.

Despite skipping the red carpet and going straight to the ceremony, Brad Pitt's presence at the 2023 Golden Globes did not go unnoticed and many celebrities reacted to his new haircut and look. It's nothing new for the Babylon actor to turn heads, but last night was certainly on another level, as he looked like he had never aged, despite his 59 years.

Many industry figures and his peers in the profession have asked him to pose with them for a photo. He was undoubtedly one of the faces of the night and even had moments to remember, some like the reunion with Quentin Tarantino (which was caught on camera), with whom he worked in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Quinta Brunson was one of the stars of the night and took home the award for Best Comedy Actress for Abbott Elementary, but that wasn't all. But when she was giving her speech, she paused to honor the iconic actor. “Comedy brings people together. Comedy gives us all the same laugh-- hey, Brad Pitt!", she was heard to say.

What were the best reactions and memes for Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2023?