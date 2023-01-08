Ginny & Georgia has been a hit since its premiere on the Netflix platform in February 2021 and has now been renewed for a second season. Here, check out who is Brianne Howey, the actress who plays Georgia Miller.

Brianne Howey is one of the stars of Ginny & Georgia, one of Netflix's premieres that has been all the rage in recent months and is now preparing to release new episodes. Although she is not new to the entertainment industry, the 33-year-old actress has gained great popularity for this production and her role as Kat Rance in The Exorcist.

The story of the show follows Ginny Miller, a young girl who is going through the various feelings of adolescence with the feeling that she is more mature than her mother, Georgia Miller, who is barely twice her age. After years of bouncing around, she longs to finally settle down in a quaint New England town to give her family something they never had: a normal life.

Now, with the arrival of the second season to the platform's catalog, the series created by Sarah Lampert is expected to continue all the dramas that have been put on hold with the end of the first part. Howey will most likely take a bit more of the lead and guide his co-star, Antonia Gentry, through the course of the plot.

Who is Brianne Howey?

Brianne was born on May 24, 1989, so she is currently 33 years old. She was raised in Pasadena, California by her single mother. She was the inspiration for her role as Georgia in the Netflix series. She is the oldest of five siblings and went to Catholic high school for girls in her hometown and soon after joined the improv team.

It was there that she began her acting journey and then continued her education at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute. She starred in several short films during her time as a student, including Party Favors in 2008, Appropriate Sex in 2009 and Suckerpunch in 2010.

She is currently married to attorney Matt Ziering. The two celebrated their wedding in 2021, in a garden of a family home in Palos Verdes, California, with about 100 guests. The actress confessed in an interview that "It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love. The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined".

Brianne Howey's filmography

Movies

Suckerpunch as Jess Ramsey

Appropriate Sex as Emily Givens

The Great Belle and Bill Slater as Belle Slater

Party Favors as Clare

Baby Ruth as Sandra Johnson

Backseat Driver as Kidnapper

ETXR as Cece

On Dangerous Heels as Lizzie

Horrible Bosses 2 as Candy

Fruit Detective as Brusselia Sprout

Super Novas as Tiffany

Viral as Tara Dannelly

The Lonely Whale as Coffee Shop Hipster

XOXO as Darla

Time Trap as Jackie

Show Business as Ashlee

Little B***hes as Sarah Richter

Plus One as Jess Ramsey

TV Shows