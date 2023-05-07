Bridgerton spin-off, 'Queen Charlotte,' starring India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest, has enchanted viewers and fans of the original series. Here, check out if creator and writer Shonda Rhimes is considering a second season.

As expected, ‘Queen Charlotte,’ the Netflix's Bridgerton spin-off focused on the monarch and her relationship with King George, has been a total success. Just as the first two seasons of the original series, fans of the period dramas (and romance!) have fallen in love with the series.

Created and written by Shonda Rhimes, who is also producer of the flagship series, the prequel follows a young Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, as she marries King George III, portrayed by newcomer Corey Mylchreest, who is struggling with his mental health. While the story is fiction, it is based on real historical characters.

Also, fans of Bridgerton, which will return for Season 3, can also know more about two beloved characters: Violet, played by Connie Jenkins-Greig (young) and Ruth Gemmell, and Lady Danbury, played by Arsema Thomas (young) and Adjoa Andoh. While the story was conceived as a limited series, would Netflix or Rhimes consider making a second season?

Bridgerton: What Shonda Rhimes says about a second season of Queen Charlotte

According to Entertainment Weekly, Rhimes, who wrote all six episodes of the series, hasn’t rejected the possibility of a new season. “There have been questions, but I’m not having conversations about it yet,” she told the outlet.

She continued, “I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I’m not ruling anything out because I never know.”

Meanwhile, Thomas says that she would love to keep playing young Lady Danbury in the future. “It would be amazing to inhabit that space again. But also where we’ve left her off now, she’s a good space. If that’s the last time I get to be her, she’s empowered and she’s ready to walk on her own two feet. But if I do get a call for doing it again, I will take it.”