Goodbye Bridgerton! Phoebe Dynevor will not be present in the third season of the iconic Netflix series and her character Daphne will be absent for several episodes. Here, check out why she has decided to leave the show.

Phoebe Dynevor is one of the stars who has had a rather quick rise to fame. The young actress played Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix series during the first season and since then the spotlight has not left her. The success led to her being renewed twice more and her presence in the show is indispensable.

Now, it's time to look for new horizons and she assured that she will no longer be present in the third season of Bridgerton. Although it was to be expected, especially after the departure of Regé-Jean Page, fans have been quite surprised. The actor who played Simon Basset said goodbye to the series before the second batch of new episodes.

She will soon be seen starring in a new drama, titled Fair Play, in which she will play the character of Lily. She and Luke (played by Alden Ehrenreich) are two young analysts at a New York investment fund, who are just acquaintances at work but outside they have a very passionate relationship... and quite explicit.

Phoebe Dynevor will not appear in Season 3 of Bridgerton

The 27-year-old actress spoke about her future on the show with Variety and confessed that she will not be present as Daphne in the third season of Bridgerton. She explained that after filming two seasons, she currently has no plans or intention to return for the new episodes.

There she assured "Well, I did my two seasons. I did what I wanted to do with that character and I had a great arc. If you ask me in the future, who knows? But season 3, I'm excited to see it as a viewer".

On the other hand, she also made strong revelations about what caused the series in her life. During the filming of the first episodes of season 1, Dynevor suffered several panic attacks and the production team had to help her overcome them. Then she began to feel insecure about her body and talent, so she decided it would be best to step aside.