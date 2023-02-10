Britney Spears' inner circle is concerned about the singer's health, due to her latest reactions. Here, check out what's going on with the pop star.

The people around Britney Spears have always spoken well of the singer and have remarked how well she was leading her life after her father was no longer her legal guardian. After the Free Britney movement gained momentum and James (Spears) lost the lawsuit against his daughter, the artist began to have free reign to do whatever she wanted with her free time.

In January, the pop star made headlines after visiting a Los Angeles-area restaurant with her husband, Sam Asghari. According to several sources, the Criminal singer was seen sitting alone at the table and speaking incoherently. She was filmed and her reaction was not the best, as she bluntly accused several people of invading her privacy.

Now, her family is concerned about Spears' mental and physical health, but they are not the only ones who have been paying attention to the singer's actions. Her fans have also had an eye on her, because a few weeks ago she deleted her Instagram account. This set off alerts, since she has always used the social network as a method of expression and communication with the rest.

Britney Spears' family to perform an intervention for the singer

Britney has been struggling with her mental health and taking strong medications that allegedly "turned her on" for the past while, according to TMZ. Several sources told the media outlet that the singer has been "losing her temper" more frequently and is not taking the medications she was prescribed in order to stabilize herself. This behavior made her inner circle want to intervene.

Sam Asghari, her manager, an interventionist and some doctors were the ones who planned it and rented a house in Los Angeles, in order to help the interpreter. However, the idea didn't go through, as the father of Spears' children and the children themselves found out about the idea and didn't think it was the right one.

Sources told TMZ that she later agreed to meet with a doctor on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and things turned out pretty well. E! News tried to reach the star's team for comment but did not hear back. However, a close source confirmed the media report.