Bruce Lee will be immortalized again with a biopic of his own, directed by Ang Lee and starring a member of his family. Here, check out everything you need to know about the new project.

The iconic martial arts master and actor, Bruce Lee, will have his own movie that will portray his life. The project is under the watchful eye of Ang Lee, the filmmaker responsible for such great productions as Life of Pie. The film has not yet been given a proper name, so it is still under the provisional title "Bruce Lee's biopic".

Dan Futterman will take on the role of screenwriter, to narrate the events that took place in the life of one of the most important figures in the industry. He is known for his works such as Oriental Fury and Enter the Dragon, both of which have been a great success, so the story is expected to be quite promising.

Sony and 3000 Pictures will be the producers represented by Elizabeth Gabler and Marisa Paiva, who will coordinate the project along with the director. The late actor's family will be present at all times and it was revealed that Lawrence Grey, Shannon Lee, Ben Everard and Brian Bell will be part of the production team. They will play the roles of producers.

Who will star in the Bruce Lee biopic?

One of the biggest unknowns has been who will be the actor to bring the legendary martial arts master to life and the wait is over, as the mystery has been revealed. Bruce Lee will be played by his son, Mason Lee.

The 32-year-old actor has a great filmography, which consists of classics like Lucy and The Hangover, both in the first and second installments. There he played Teddy, a teenager whom the protagonists try to rescue while remembering what happened the crazy night they lived in Bangkok. We have also seen him in the 2016 drama Billy Lynn, which was directed by his own father.

What will the Bruce Lee biopic be about?

There is no official synopsis yet, but Elizabeth Gabler spoke recently and confirmed "Bruce Lee' Biopic has long been a desired project for Ang. It is a deeply emotional film that reflects the successes and conflicts of one of the most admired heroes of our time. All of us at Sony and 3000 pictures are proud to help Ang and his team create what we think will be an extraordinary cinematic event".

The story is expected to retrace the life and works of the iconic actor. It has been 50 years since the day of his death on July 20, 1973, in Hong Kong. This is not the first time a Lee-related project has been attempted. Shortly after his death, productions such as Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story were released, but they have not caught the attention of fans.

In this case, the director has been working for years in the development of the new film, so it will not only focus on his triumphs, but also on all his problems. It is not yet known when it will be released, as it is still in the production stage.