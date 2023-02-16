Bruce Willis' family was the one to communicate the new diagnosis of the actor and confirmed that the disease he had continued to progress. Here, check what is frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce Willis is one of Hollywood's most iconic actors and has given great titles to the entertainment world, such as the complete Die Hard franchise or Sixth Sense. A few months ago she started having some health problems and was finally diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that makes it difficult to read, write and speak.

So he was no longer going to be able to continue working, so he decided it was best to finally take a break and retire from acting at the age of 67. Now, his family announced that unfortunately he has a new diagnosis. His ex-wife, Demi Moore, announced on social media that Willis has a form of dementia, called frontotemporal dementia.

People with FTD usually have a life expectancy of between 6 and 8 years, so their loved ones have been looking for some treatments to contain the disease but so far there continues to be no cure. Here, check out what has been dedicated to the Emmy and Golden Globe winning actor...

What is frontotemporal dementia?

According to the Mayo Clinic, frontotemporal dementia is a "general term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas of the brain are generally associated with personality, behavior and language".

The symptoms that the patient may have vary depending on which part of the brain is involved. Some people with this type of disease tend to have dramatic changes in their personality and become more impulsive, emotionally indifferent or even socially inappropriate. However, there are others who lose the ability to use speech properly.

This can be diagnosed as a psychiatric problem or even as Alzheimer's disease. It tends to occur at a much younger age than Alzheimer's, as dementia usually begins between the ages of 40 and 65. Frontotemporal dementia is the cause of between 10 and 20 percent of all cases of dementia.

What did Demi Moore say about the new diagnosis?

Bruce Willis' entire family has come together to give him strength at this time. So his current wife Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters are going through this moment together. It was the Ghost actress who informed the world that her former partner had taken a turn for the worse in relation to his terrible illness through an Instagram post.

She shared a photo of the actor on the beach and wrote a few words, along with a link to the full statement. There she said, "Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing

Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.

FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.

Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today -- he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.

Ours is just one family with a loved one who suffers from FTD, and we encourage others facing it to seek out the wealth of information and support available through AFTD (@theaftd, theaftd.org). And for those of you who have been fortunate enough to not have any personal experience with FTD, we hope that you will take the time to learn about it, and support AFTD’s mission in whatever way you can.

Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.

-Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn".