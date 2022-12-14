The countdown to The Voice finale has come to an end and on Tuesday night it was revealed who was crowned the winner of season 22: Bryce Leatherwood. Here, check out everything you need to know about the artist.

The 22nd season of The Voice has reached its long-awaited finale and one of the finalists has lifted the trophy, becoming the show's new winner: Bryce Leatherwood. All the artists made a great run through the galas and only the best have made it to the last episode, which aired on Peacock, NBC and fuboTV (which offers a one-week free trial).

The coaches were not mere spectators this time, as they joined contestants from their team to perform a few songs on stage. In addition, as the two-hour special progressed, we saw several stars perform highlights from their repertoire, including Kelly Clarkson, Adam Lambert and many more.

It has been an exciting journey for the 5 finalists, but only one would be crowned the winner of the cash prize. The decision was made by the public and was between Bodie (Team Blake), Omar Jose Cardona (Team Legend) , Baryden Lape (Team Blake), Morgan Myles (Team Camila) and Bryce Leatherwood (Team Blake). Once again Team Shelton has taken home the victory!

Who is Bryce Leatherwood?

Bryce Leatherwood is a Georgia native who has emerged as the latest winner of The Voice, but he didn't have it easy. He was saved several times over the course of the season, while facing stiff competition against the other four finalists, including his teammates from the same team.

Not only did he make history as the first winner to need Instant Save during the live playoffs, but he also delivered another win for Blake Shelton's team. As for his personal life, the 22-year-old artist has grown up on tractors and listened to country music most of his life while living on his grandfather's farm near Woodstock.

He is a recent graduate of Georgia Southern University, but early on he earned a great reputation and managed to pay his bills by playing music in campus bars. He is a musician, singer and songwriter, so he most likely has a long list of unreleased tunes that we will hear soon.

According to several websites, Bryce is in a relationship with Lexie Houston, a nursing graduate. He is very attached to his family and confessed that his grandfather is one of his greatest sources of inspiration. He was diagnosed with lung cancer when the singer was just a child, but during 2018, Leatherwood announced that he had beaten the disease for the second time.