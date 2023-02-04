Bad Bunny has taken the music scene by storm and has become one of the biggest influencers in recent years, standing shoulder to shoulder with stars like Jay Z and Kanye West. Although he is now not only a singer, but also an actor, the Puerto Rican has won multiple awards with his latest album.
Un Verano Sin Ti revolutionized the world, but one of the 23 songs it contains is the one that has been a trend-setter since its release in May 2022. Titi Me Preguntó has won countless awards and has positioned itself at the top of the most important music charts. Even Time magazine has ranked it as the best song of the year.
The album has been nominated for a GRAMMY Award and is the first Spanish-language album in the Album of the Year category in history. In addition, Benito will be one of the performers on stage during the course of the evening. Many don't know what exactly the artist is saying, so here you can check out what the lyrics of the melody mean...
What are the lyrics to Titi Me Pregunto?
Ey, auntie, asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one; tomorrow I’ll have another,
hey, but there’s no wedding, there’s no wedding, auntie
Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends; he, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one; tomorrow I’ll have another
I’m going to take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey
Say hi to auntie
Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese,” hey
Let the ones I already slept with smile
In a VIP, a VIP, hey
Say hi to auntie
Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese”
Let those who have already forgotten about me smile
I really like the Gabrielas
The Patricias, the Nicoles, the Sofías
My first girlfriend in kindergarten, María
And my first love’s name was Thalia
I have a Colombian who writes me every day
And a Mexican I didn’t even know about
Another one in San Antonio that still loves me
And the ones from PR are all mine
A Dominican who is a hottie, a hottie
One from Barcelona that came by plane
And says that my pe**s is fire
I let them play with my heart
I’d like to move in with all of them in a mansion
The day I get married I’ll send you an invitation
Boy, stop that, hey
Ey, auntie, asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one; tomorrow I’ll have another,
hey, but there’s no wedding,
Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends; he, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one; tomorrow I’ll have another
Auntie asked me
Auntie asked me (So good)
Auntie asked me
Auntie asked me (But come here boy, why do you want so many girlfriends?)
I’m going to take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey
Say hi to auntie
Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese,” hey
Let the ones I already slept with smile
In a VIP, a VIP, hey
Say hi to auntie
Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese”
Let those who have already forgotten about me smile
Hey, boy, devil boy
Let go of that lousy life that you have on the street
Find a serious woman for yourself
devil boy, damn
I’d like to fall in love
But I can’t, but I can’t, uh, uh
I’d like to fall in love
But I can’t, but I can’t
Sorry, I don’t trust, I don’t trust
Nah, I don’t even trust myself
If you want to, stay today since it’s cold
And leave tomorrow, Nah
Many want my baby
They want to have my firstborn, hey
And take the credit
I’m bored already. I want a brand new va**na, heh
A new one, a new one, a new one, a new one, a new one (ey)
Listen to your best friend; she’s right
I’m going to break your heart, break your heart
Ey, don’t fall in love with me (No, no)
Don’t fall in love with me (No, no), ey
Sorry, it’s how I am (How I am, how I am), ey
I don’t know why I’m like this (ey)
Listen to your best friend; she’s right
I’m going to break your heart, break your heart
Ey, don’t fall in love with me (No, no)
Don’t fall in love with me (No, no), ey
Sorry, it’s how I am (How I am, how I am), ey
I don’t want to be like that anymore, no