Just when it seems that Bud Bunny's career couldn't get any higher, he breaks new ground and continues his journey. The Puerto Rican artist released his latest album last year, which included the hit Titi Me Pregunto. Here, check out what the lyrics mean.

Bad Bunny has taken the music scene by storm and has become one of the biggest influencers in recent years, standing shoulder to shoulder with stars like Jay Z and Kanye West. Although he is now not only a singer, but also an actor, the Puerto Rican has won multiple awards with his latest album.

Un Verano Sin Ti revolutionized the world, but one of the 23 songs it contains is the one that has been a trend-setter since its release in May 2022. Titi Me Preguntó has won countless awards and has positioned itself at the top of the most important music charts. Even Time magazine has ranked it as the best song of the year.

The album has been nominated for a GRAMMY Award and is the first Spanish-language album in the Album of the Year category in history. In addition, Benito will be one of the performers on stage during the course of the evening. Many don't know what exactly the artist is saying, so here you can check out what the lyrics of the melody mean...

What are the lyrics to Titi Me Pregunto?

Ey, auntie, asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one; tomorrow I’ll have another,

hey, but there’s no wedding, there’s no wedding, auntie

Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends; he, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one; tomorrow I’ll have another

I’m going to take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey

Say hi to auntie

Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese,” hey

Let the ones I already slept with smile

In a VIP, a VIP, hey

Say hi to auntie

Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese”

Let those who have already forgotten about me smile

I really like the Gabrielas

The Patricias, the Nicoles, the Sofías

My first girlfriend in kindergarten, María

And my first love’s name was Thalia

I have a Colombian who writes me every day

And a Mexican I didn’t even know about

Another one in San Antonio that still loves me

And the ones from PR are all mine

A Dominican who is a hottie, a hottie

One from Barcelona that came by plane

And says that my pe**s is fire

I let them play with my heart

I’d like to move in with all of them in a mansion

The day I get married I’ll send you an invitation

Boy, stop that, hey

Ey, auntie, asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one; tomorrow I’ll have another,

hey, but there’s no wedding,

Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends; he, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one; tomorrow I’ll have another

Auntie asked me

Auntie asked me (So good)

Auntie asked me

Auntie asked me (But come here boy, why do you want so many girlfriends?)

I’m going to take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey

Say hi to auntie

Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese,” hey

Let the ones I already slept with smile

In a VIP, a VIP, hey

Say hi to auntie

Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese”

Let those who have already forgotten about me smile

Hey, boy, devil boy

Let go of that lousy life that you have on the street

Find a serious woman for yourself

devil boy, damn

I’d like to fall in love

But I can’t, but I can’t, uh, uh

I’d like to fall in love

But I can’t, but I can’t

Sorry, I don’t trust, I don’t trust

Nah, I don’t even trust myself

If you want to, stay today since it’s cold

And leave tomorrow, Nah

Many want my baby

They want to have my firstborn, hey

And take the credit

I’m bored already. I want a brand new va**na, heh

A new one, a new one, a new one, a new one, a new one (ey)

Listen to your best friend; she’s right

I’m going to break your heart, break your heart

Ey, don’t fall in love with me (No, no)

Don’t fall in love with me (No, no), ey

Sorry, it’s how I am (How I am, how I am), ey

I don’t know why I’m like this (ey)

Listen to your best friend; she’s right

I’m going to break your heart, break your heart

Ey, don’t fall in love with me (No, no)

Don’t fall in love with me (No, no), ey

Sorry, it’s how I am (How I am, how I am), ey

I don’t want to be like that anymore, no